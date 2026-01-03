Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Not available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander (lower body) remains out of action against the Islanders on Saturday, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Nylander will miss his fourth straight game. He had three goals and two assists in his last two games, breaking a slump that saw him pick up four assists in 10 December games, prior to his breakout. Nylander has 14 goals and 41 points in 33 appearances this season.
