Nylander had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

His goal from the high slot in the third period put the Leafs up 5-1. It was his 35th on the season. Overall, Nylander is just one point from equalling his career mark of 86 points (2022-23). And his 85 points this season are his third consecutive 80-plus point season in the NHL. Nylander is a consistent fantasy producer who will help you seal a league win.