Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Third straight multi-point game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nylander had two assists Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle.
It was his third straight multi-point game (one goal, six assists). Nylander continues to lead the Leafs with 11 points (two goals, nine helpers) in six games. Matthew Knies sits second with eight points.
