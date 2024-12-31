Nylander put up two assists in a 3-1 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. One came on the power play.

He's right back on the board after being held scoreless Saturday, which snapped an eight-game, 13-point scoring streak. Nylander hasn't scored a goal in four games, but still sits in the NHL's top-five with 23 on the season. Willie now has 20 assists on the season and 43 points overall, including 19 points on the power play (seven goals, 12 assists). His 132 shots this season put him sixth in the league. Nylander is among the fantasy elite.