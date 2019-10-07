Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman: Needs more time
Coach Mike Babcock said Hyman (knee) is still a few weeks away from getting back into action, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.
Babcock didn't allude to a specific timeline, but he was initially slated to return in late October after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL. There's no reason to think that's not a realistic time frame since Hyman has been skating since August. The 27-year-old will need to take contact in practice before that can happen. Fantasy owners should beware that Hyman may end up on the third line, and it's unclear if this injury will hamper his abilities going forward.
