Vecchione agreed to terms on a contract with KHL club Traktor Chelyabinsk, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports Tuesday.

Vecchione has put up fantastic numbers in the minors throughout his career, including the 2024-25 campaign in which he notched 19 goals and 20 helpers in 68 regular-season outings. Despite those numbers, the 32-year-old winger has appeared in only one NHL game over the last eight years. With no clear NHL options, Vecchione will give the KHL a try for the first time in his career.