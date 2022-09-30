site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Capitals' Mike Vecchione: Placed on waivers
RotoWire Staff
Sep 30, 2022
Vecchione was waived by the Capitals on Friday, per CapFriendly.
Vecchione tallied 44 points in 59 AHL games last season and made just one
NHL appearance with Washington. The 29-year-old signed a two-way extension this offseason and will likely spend most of the season with AHL Hershey.
