Nick Ebert: Signs with KHL team
Ebert will join KHL Slovan Bratislava after an average minor-league season in which he tallied 25 points in 68 outings.
Ebert was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Kings, but was never able to crack their game-day lineup. Over the past three seasons, the 23-year-old notched 19 goals and 32 helpers -- not exactly the type of standout performance NHL clubs are looking for. If the blueliner can step up his game in Russia, he stands an outside chance of reviving his career.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...