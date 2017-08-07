Ebert will join KHL Slovan Bratislava after an average minor-league season in which he tallied 25 points in 68 outings.

Ebert was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Kings, but was never able to crack their game-day lineup. Over the past three seasons, the 23-year-old notched 19 goals and 32 helpers -- not exactly the type of standout performance NHL clubs are looking for. If the blueliner can step up his game in Russia, he stands an outside chance of reviving his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...