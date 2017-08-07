Ebert will join KHL Slovan Bratislava after an average minor-league season in which he tallied 25 points in 68 outings.

Ebert was drafted in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Draft by the Kings, but was never able to crack their game-day lineup. Over the past three seasons, the 23-year-old notched 19 goals and 32 helpers -- not exactly the type of standout performance NHL clubs are looking for. If the blueliner can step up his game in Russia, he stands an outside chance of reviving his career.