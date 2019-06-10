Senators' Nick Ebert: Returning to North America
Ebert signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.
After three seasons toiling in the AHL following his junior career, Ebert made the move overseas for the last two years. Playing in Sweden in 2018-19, the blueliner racked up 11 goals and 22 helpers in 49 appearances. The 25-year-old could push for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but will likely start the year in the minors.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...