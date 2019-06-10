Ebert signed a one-year, two-way contract with Ottawa on Monday.

After three seasons toiling in the AHL following his junior career, Ebert made the move overseas for the last two years. Playing in Sweden in 2018-19, the blueliner racked up 11 goals and 22 helpers in 49 appearances. The 25-year-old could push for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but will likely start the year in the minors.