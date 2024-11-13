Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Nugent-Hopkins has a helper in each of the last two games, but he's now gone eight contests without a goal while picking up just three assists in that span. The 31-year-old is up to seven points, including three on the power play, through 16 outings. The Oilers' slow start with the man advantage has impacted Nugent-Hopkins heavily, but he's still playing in a prominent role, so he should be able to improve his numbers over time.