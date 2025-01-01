Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Nugent-Hopkins' tally in the second period was the game-winner. He started the contest as the third-line center but still saw his usual share of top-six minutes and power-play time. The Oilers look to be ready to experiment with Connor Brown getting more prominent usage, which could have a slight negative impact on Nugent-Hopkins, though the two were able to coexist in this contest. For the season, the 31-year-old forward has eight goals, 20 points, 73 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 36 appearances.