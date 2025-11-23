Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Absence clarified
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekblad missed Saturday's game versus the Oilers due to an illness rather than the previously reported upper-body injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Ekblad is expected to be fine for Monday's game in Nashville, but it will be worth checking in on his status prior to the contest. The 29-year-old defenseman hadn't missed a game this season prior to Saturday, but he has disappointed with just five points and a minus-5 rating over 20 appearances.
