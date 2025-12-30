Ekblad scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Capitals.

Both points came in the third period, as he broke a 3-3 tie by blasting a puck past Logan Thompson from the faceoff circle before helping to set up Sam Reinhart for an empty-netter. Ekblad only has two goals on the season but both have been GWGs, and he's found a groove in the second half of December, producing a goal and seven points over the last seven games after managing only eight points in his first 30 contests.