Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Will play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, head coach Paul Maurice said Thursday that Ekblad was fine after blocking a shot at the end of Wednesday's tilt against Philadelphia, and will play Friday versus Calgary.
Ekblad had an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and one shot on goal in 21:43 of action Wednesday. The 29-year-old blueliner has only one goal and seven points across 22 appearances this season.
