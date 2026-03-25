Head coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday that Lundell (ribs) is expected to miss approximately 2-6 weeks, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lundell has missed the Panthers' last two games due to his rib injury, and he recently underwent an MRI. Maurice said that the results were "not good," and even though Lundell won't require surgery, he'll need some time on the shelf to recover. The early range of Lundell's return timetable would allow him to get back on the ice before the end of the regular season, but it certainly seems possible that the Panthers will elect to shut him down for the remainder of the year, especially if they're ultimately eliminated from postseason contention.