Panthers' Anton Lundell: Unavailable against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lundell (upper body) will not suit up versus the Kraken on Tuesday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.
Head coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday that Lundell may be out slightly longer than initially anticipated due to his upper-body injury. An exact timeline for Lundell is unclear at this time, but at a minimum, he shouldn't be expected to suit up against the Wild and Islanders on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
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