Verhaeghe scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Verhaeghe snapped a six-game goal drought in this contest. It was also his first multi-point effort since Dec. 18 versus the Wild. The 29-year-old has seven points over his last nine outings to get his offense closer to an acceptable level, but it'll be hard to sustain as long as he's seeing third-line minutes. The winger is at 11 goals, 34 points, 145 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-17 rating across 48 appearances this season.