Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-1 win over the Oilers in Game 7.

Verhaeghe didn't do much in the Stanley Cup Finals, but he saved his best effort of the series for the last game. He posted four points over seven contests versus the Oilers and finished the postseason at 11 goals, 10 assists, 79 shots on net, 27 hits, 14 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances. Verhaeghe is entering a contract year in 2024-25, as it's the final season of his three-year extension from 2021.