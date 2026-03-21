Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Ends slump with helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sebrango notched an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.
The helper was Sebrango's first point since he had two assists versus the Golden Knights on Nov. 10. He went 21 contests without getting on the scoresheet. Despite the lack of offense, Sebrango now has a clear path to playing time after Niko Mikkola (knee) sustained an injury Friday that will likely cost him time. Sebrango is at three assists, 20 shots on net, 48 hits, 22 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 29 outings between the Panthers and the Senators this season.
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