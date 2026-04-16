Sebrango notched an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.

Sebrango ended the season with five helpers and a plus-10 rating over his last nine games. The defenseman has handled a larger role well while the Panthers were short-staffed on the blue line. Sebrango totaled eight assists, 33 shots on net, 77 hits, 32 blocked shots and 68 PIM across 42 appearances between Florida and Ottawa this season.