Panthers' Donovan Sebrango: Pockets helper Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sebrango notched an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Wings.
Sebrango ended the season with five helpers and a plus-10 rating over his last nine games. The defenseman has handled a larger role well while the Panthers were short-staffed on the blue line. Sebrango totaled eight assists, 33 shots on net, 77 hits, 32 blocked shots and 68 PIM across 42 appearances between Florida and Ottawa this season.
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