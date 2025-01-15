Boqvist scored a goal, took two shots and recorded three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Devils.

Boqvist might play in the fourth line, but he's been surprisingly productive in fantasy recently. The 26-year-old has found the back of the net five times over his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's also racked up two assists, 14 shots on goal, 22 hits and three blocked shots. However, expect some regression in the scoring column, as Boqvist has posted a shot percentage of 35.7 percent over that eight-game stretch, a figure that won't be sustainable in the long term.