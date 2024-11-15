Boqvist scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Boqvist has played on the second line at even strength over the last two games, even with Sam Bennett returning from a one-game absence Thursday. The increased role looks to be helping Boqvist's chances on offense. He's now at three goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances. The 26-year-old is better suited for bottom-six minutes, but if he can get his offense going, he could be an option for fantasy managers in deeper formats thanks to his physicality.