Ang agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Thursday.

Ang has already racked up 12 goals and 18 helpers in 22 games with OHL Peterborough, which has him on pace to blow out his career high 59 points from last year. If he continues to excel, the speedy 19-year-old won't be long for the minor leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories