Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records helper
Hoffman generated an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks.
Hoffman has posted four goals and four helpers through 11 games in February. The 30-year-old winger is at 48 points (22 markers, 26 helpers), 174 shots and a minus-3 rating in 60 contests. He's on track for a second consecutive 30-goal campaign, but he'll likely fall short of the 70-point mark he reached in 2018-19.
