Gregor is set to be promoted from AHL Charlotte and will play in Tuesday's matchup with Anaheim, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Gregor will be making his Panthers debut after signing a one-year deal with the club in the offseason. In his 52 regular-season games with the Senators and Sharks last year, the 27-year-old center notched four goals, three assists and 60 shots. Even with his elevation to the NHL roster, Gregor is unlikely to see more than bottom-six minutes, limiting his overall fantasy value.