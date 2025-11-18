Gregor logged an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Gregor was back in the lineup after a three-game stint as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old forward has just the one helper to go with seven shots on net, six hits and two PIM over six appearances this season. With Eetu Luostarinen (lower body) and Cole Schwindt (undisclosed) joining the ranks of the injured forwards in Florida, Gregor should get a chance to carve out a more consistent role for a while.