Bennett's (lower body) is considered week-to-week, coach Paul Maurice informed Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Friday.

Bennett missed the first seven contests of the campaign due to a lower-body injury. He attempted to return Monday but logged just 7:54 before exiting that night's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. When Bennett is ready to play, he'll likely serve in a top-six capacity and receive a role with the man advantage. The 27-year-old had 16 goals and 40 points in 63 outings last year.