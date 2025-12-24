Bennett scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Bennett has three goals and two assists during his current four-game point streak. The 29-year-old center has earned 14 points over 12 outings in December, putting him at 13 goals, 13 helpers, 92 shots on net, 74 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 36 contests this season. He should remain productive from the Panthers' second line and first power-play unit.