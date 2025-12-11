Bennett scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Bennett has had a couple of massive games recently, earning seven points over his last three outings. He's really turned things around since mid-November, racking up six goals and nine helpers over his last 11 contests. For the season, the 29-year-old is at nine goals, 11 assists, 68 shots on net, 58 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 29 appearances.