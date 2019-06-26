Schemitsch was tendered a qualifying offer by the Panthers on Tuesday.

Schemitsch was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract coming out of the OHL and has spent his entire deal playing in the minors. The blueliner tallied nine goals and 15 assists in 56 games for the Thunderbirds last season, but failed to earn a call-up. It's likely to be more of the same for the 22-year-old this year, as his chances of breaking into the NHL seem rather slim given the organization's depth on the blue line.