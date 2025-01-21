Beauvillier recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Beauvillier has found the back of the net twice in his last three appearances, but he hasn't been much of a productive asset in most fantasy formats throughout the campaign. He's posted a solid scoring tally of 11 goals, but he doesn't bring much else to the table. A good run on the second half of the season could allow him to reach his personal-best mark of 21 goals, however, a figure he established in the 2017-18 season when he was playing for the Islanders.