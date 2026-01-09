Jones (lower body) is targeting Jan. 17 against Columbus to be cleared to play, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Jones has been on the shelf since Oct. 23 versus the Panthers due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner has started skating in a non-contact jersey and participating in practices. Even once given the all-clear, Jones is far from a lock to suit up on a nightly basis, and would have to push Jack St. Ivany or Ryan Shea out of the lineup.