Dewar scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Dewar has seen an uptick in ice time lately, and he's been on the top line at even strength over the last four games. The 26-year-old has typically been a bottom-six option throughout his career, so a gig alongside Sidney Crosby is uncharted territory for Dewar. He's earned a larger look this season, picking up five goals, three assists, 39 shots on net, 46 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 22 appearances. He's worth a look as a streamer in deep fantasy formats as long as he's on the top line.