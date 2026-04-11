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Dewar (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Saturday.

Dewar will miss his second straight game against Washington on Saturday and won't be an option for the remainder of the regular season. He has earned 14 goals, 30 points, 110 shots on net and 144 hits across 78 appearances in 2025-26.

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