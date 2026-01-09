Dewar tallied a goal, recorded an assist and served two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over New Jersey.

Dewar posted his first multi-point game of the season Thursday in an effort highlighted by his go-ahead goal early in the second period. Following his two-point night, the 26-year-old forward has eight goals, eight assists, 65 shots on net and 76 hits through 42 games this season. He currently has a three-game point streak, his longest run of the season. Unlike a majority of fourth-line players, Dewar has provided relatively consistent offense throughout the course of the season to supplement his solid category coverage. His first full season with the Penguins has been a success thus far, as he sits just three points shy of tying his career-high point total. While he looks to add onto his point streak, he has solid value in deep fantasy leagues that value category coverage due to his ability to check multiple boxes statistically.