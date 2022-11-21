Carter scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

The Penguins' initial 3-0 lead didn't last, but they pulled ahead on a Sidney Crosby goal in the third period. Carter then added an empty-netter to secure the win in the final minute. The tally was his third of the season, but his first since Oct. 20. The 37-year-old has played in a third-line role for much of the season, and he's doing alright with 10 points, 29 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through 16 contests. Carter's fantasy value is likely limited to deeper formats.