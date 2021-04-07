Jankowski dished out two helpers in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.
Both of Jankowski's points came with the game well out of reach, but the fourth-line center notched his second consecutive multi-point performance all the same. He had just two points in the 31 games preceding this hot streak, so don't expect it to last much longer.
