Crosby recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Crosby has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and has been very productive since the beginning of January, posting 10 points (three goals, seven assists) across 10 games. While he might not be able to reach the 100-point plateau, he seems to have a good shot at recording at least 90 points for the third campaign in a row. His productive in his age-37 season has been outstanding.