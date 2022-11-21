Crosby scored a goal on two shots, distributed three assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Crosby's third straight multi-point effort, and his fourth consecutive game with at least a point. During the streak, he has four goals and seven helpers in four contests. The 35-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, racking up 10 tallies, 17 assists, 50 shots, 23 hits and a minus-1 rating through 19 contests while remaining the centerpiece of the Penguins' strong offense.