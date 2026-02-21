Ingram scored a goal and added an assist in St. Cloud State University's 5-4 shootout win over the University of North Dakota on Friday.

Ingram has 11 points (two goals, nine helpers) in 22 outings this season. He opened his NCAA career with 51 points in 79 contests, but he has just 19 points over his last 51 games across his junior and senior seasons. A 2022 third-round pick of the Predators, Ingram's lack of offense could make it tough for him to earn an entry-level contract, though he could carve out a role as a defensive forward in the professional ranks.