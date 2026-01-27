Predators' Andreas Englund: Elevated from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Englund was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
Nicolas Hague is week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, which has resulted in Englund being brought up from the minors. Englund has yet to make an appearance in the NHL in 2025-26, so he might not get into a game unless another Nashville blueliner gets hurt. The 30-year-old has two goals, six points, 44 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 34 appearances with the Admirals this season.
More News
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Returned to minors•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Called up Friday•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Waived Wednesday•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Reaches agreement with Nashville•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Gets back in lineup•
-
Predators' Andreas Englund: Won't play Monday•