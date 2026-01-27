Englund was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday.

Nicolas Hague is week-to-week due to a lower-body injury, which has resulted in Englund being brought up from the minors. Englund has yet to make an appearance in the NHL in 2025-26, so he might not get into a game unless another Nashville blueliner gets hurt. The 30-year-old has two goals, six points, 44 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 34 appearances with the Admirals this season.