Flames' Andreas Englund: Set to join Calgary

Englund signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Wednesday.

Englund made just three regular-season appearances with Nashville last year after spending a considerable amount of time at the NHL level in the three prior seasons. Across 52 regular-season games with AHL Milwaukee last year, he recorded three goals, 10 assists and 65 PIM. Englund will likely have a chance to compete for an NHL roster spot ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, but he could have to settle for a role in which he plays primarily in the minors.