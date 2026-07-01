Skip to Main Content
SportsNhl
Hockey
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Flames' Andreas Englund: Set to join Calgary

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Englund signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flames on Wednesday.

Englund made just three regular-season appearances with Nashville last year after spending a considerable amount of time at the NHL level in the three prior seasons. Across 52 regular-season games with AHL Milwaukee last year, he recorded three goals, 10 assists and 65 PIM. Englund will likely have a chance to compete for an NHL roster spot ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, but he could have to settle for a role in which he plays primarily in the minors.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!