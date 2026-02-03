Predators' Andreas Englund: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Englund was loaned to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Englund played in three of Nashville's last four games. During that span, he posted two shots on goal, four hits and one blocked shot while failing to earn a point. He has earned two goals, four assists and 44 PIM in 34 AHL appearances this season.
