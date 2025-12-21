Smith scored an empty-net goal, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Smith's fourth goal of the season, and his first point in two games since he returned from a six-week absence due to an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old figures to play a bottom-six role and see time on the penalty kill now that he's healthy. He's added 20 shots on net, 46 hits and 10 PIM over 15 appearances this season.