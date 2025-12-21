default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith scored an empty-net goal, doled out seven hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Smith's fourth goal of the season, and his first point in two games since he returned from a six-week absence due to an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old figures to play a bottom-six role and see time on the penalty kill now that he's healthy. He's added 20 shots on net, 46 hits and 10 PIM over 15 appearances this season.

More News