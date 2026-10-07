Smith scored a shorthanded empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

This was Smith's first point in four games for the Blackhawks. The forward continues to fill a bottom-six role, which was what was expected of him when he signed a three-year, $9 million contract with Chicago at the start of free agency. Smith has added three shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating. His physicality and defensive presence will keep him in the lineup a vast majority of the time, but he probably won't score enough to help in most fantasy formats.