Ingram will guard the road goal during Thursday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche.

Ingram played well after relieving David Rittich in the first period of Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday, stopping 30 of 32 shots in the eventual 7-2 loss. The 25-year-old rookie will try to earn his first career NHL playoff victory in a tough road rematch with the same Avalanche squad Thursday.