Predators' Craig Smith: Sitting out again
Smith will rest Sunday against Colorado, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Smith was held out of Friday's tilt in Vancouver for the same reason. Nashville is fairly healthy right now and own a four-point lead for the top spot in the Western Conference, so the team can afford to rest some regular skaters. Smith is likely to return Tuesday against the Stars.
