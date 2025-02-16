Edstrom has five goals and 15 points in 31 appearances with SHL Frolunda in 2024-25.

Edstrom's scoring pace is a touch higher than in 2023-24 when he finished with 19 points (seven goals) across 44 regular-season outings with Frolunda. It's important to remember that the SHL is a men's league, and Edstrom's still just 19 years old. When he was playing against his age bracket in the 2025 World Junior Championship, he was far more noteworthy offensively, supplying four goals and six points in seven games with Sweden. Vegas selected Edstrom with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, but he's been involved in two trades since then, resulting in the Predators now controlling his NHL rights. Edstrom might eventually become a middle-six forward for Nashville.