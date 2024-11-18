Forsberg notched two assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

Forsberg had a pair of secondary helpers in the second period to end a three-game dry spell on offense. Prior to that slump, the winger had been one of Nashville's most consistent forwards this season. This was just his third multi-point effort, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in 12 of 19 contests. Forsberg has eight goals, seven assists, 68 shots on net, 48 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 19 appearances.