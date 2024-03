Nyquist recorded three assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Nyquist set up Filip Forsberg's opening power-play goal 3:53 into the first period before adding two more helpers on a pair of Forsberg tallies in the third. It's Nyquist's fifth multi-point effort in his last seven contests -- he's totaled four goals and nine assists in that span. The 34-year-old winger set a new career high with 56 points (17 goals, 39 assists) through 64 games this season.